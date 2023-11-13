iHeartRadio

Paul Pelosi testifies about being attacked with a hammer at his San Francisco home


Paul Pelosi recounted publicly for the first time Monday what happened the night he was attacked by a man in the San Francisco home he shares with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recalling how shocking it was to see a man standing at his bedroom door, then how the man whacked him in the head with a hammer.
