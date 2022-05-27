Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions

Warning: Some readers may find the contents of this article triggering and/or disturbing.

On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."

The 89-year-old Barrie businessman is accused of forcing himself on a woman following a 2019 meeting.

A publication ban protects the woman's identity.

During her testimony last week, the woman said Sadlon placed his hand on her arm and made a vulgar comment, which she told the court she believed was about her.

She testified that after the meeting ended and they were alone in the room, Sadlon hugged her, kissed her cheek and tried to put his tongue in her mouth against her will.

"He was moaning when he was rubbing himself against me, and he was trying to put his tongue in my mouth," she said, telling the court he then grabbed her breast and added that when he moved his hand away, she turned, and he then cupped her other breast from behind.

Defence lawyer Karen Jokinen said the complainant's claims had "no air of reality," adding "it makes no sense."

"The sexual assault didn't happen," Jokinen said, pointing to witness testimony that suggested "inconsistency" with the recollection of events.

The complainant's two colleagues who were in the meeting testified they remembered Sadlon making the lewd remark, but neither could recall his hand movements or gestures.

Sadlon took the witness stand last week, vehemently denying the allegations.

Crown Attorney Miriam Villamil-Pallister told the court there were "concerns" with Sadlon's credibility, noting the automotive giant was in control of the meeting, not her client.

"It's not about finances. It's not about business deals. It's about sexual assault," the Crown said.

Sadlon had testified he was annoyed during the business meeting, saying his request wasn't being met and he wasn't "a happy camper."

The Crown said the evidence of sexual assault was consistent and unwavering, adding her client was "honest."

Justice Wilson must now decide whether the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt a sexual assault occurred with judgement expected in June.