Paving company takes $2,000 deposit and never comes back

A company was paving a driveway in Etobicoke three weeks ago when workers went door to door asking homeowners if they wanted their driveways done as well.

“They knocked on my door and said they were paving a woman’s driveway just down my street and that they could come back and pave my driveway the next day at 8:30 in the morning,” said Gary Paterson.

Paterson said since his driveway needed to be done he negotiated a price and gave one of the men a $2,000 deposit. Paterson said the man told him he was going to his vehicle to get a contract, but immediately drove off.

“They got a $2,000 cash deposit,” Paterson said. “They went out to the truck and they were supposed to be bringing me back some paperwork, but they just left. End of story.”

Paterson went to see his neighbour and found out the paving company had just put a fresh layer of asphalt overtop of her driveway, while he said he was told they would dig up his driveway and remove the old asphalt before repaving it.

Paterson was given a card from the person who took his $2,000 deposit that said GTA Refurbishments.

CTV News tried to contact the paving company, but the phone number on the card was not active and the address provided was for another business. When CTV News contacted the other business, they said they had no knowledge of the paving company.

“There is no way I will get a dollar back obviously, I just want people to know to watch out for this,” said Paterson.

According to Consumer Protection Ontario when hiring a paving company try to get three estimates and have a written contract. If possible, inspect prior paving jobs, ask friends and family for recommendations and never pay in advance.

As for Paterson, he says he'll now wait until next year to pave his driveway and he’ll find the company himself next time.

“I’m going back to the adage, do the job, and then I will pay you when it's done. No one should get scammed because money is too hard to come by," said Paterson.

Always be careful with any unsolicited offer at your door no matter what it's for. Don't feel rushed and if someone is pressuring you and persistent and won’t take no for an answer, you can call the police.