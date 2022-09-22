Paxlovid can now be prescribed by pharmacists in New Brunswick
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
New Brunswick is expanding access to a drug used to fight COVID-19 in people who are at high risk for severe disease.
According to a news release from the province, anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, and is at risk of severe outcomes from the virus can receive Paxlovid.
It is the first oral treatment for COVID-19 approved by Health Canada.
Until now, New Brunswickers had to see a physician or nurse practitioner within five days of the onset of symptoms to find out if they were eligible for the treatment.
The province says pharmacists can now do assessments and prescribe the antiviral.
A list of participating pharmacies is available online.
