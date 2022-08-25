'Pay attention when outside': BCHU confirms first case of rabies in a bat this year

Laboratory testing has confirmed rabies in a bat found in Brant County.

This is the first confirmed case of animal rabies in Brant this year. The public health unit says the bat is now deceased.

According to data from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, in 2021, there were 42 cases of rabies confirmed in Ontario. Two of these cases were found in Wellington County, one in a big brown bat and one in a little brown bat. One case was found in Waterloo region in a big brown bat.

The rabies virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal such as a raccoon, skunk, bat, dog, fox or other wild animal, usually though a bite or scratch. If the illness is untreated before symptoms appear, the disease can lead to death. Rabies in humans can be prevented by the use of the rabies vaccine, but only if it’s administered before symptoms occur, The Brant County Health Unit said in a media release.

“While the risk of coming across an animal with rabies in our jurisdiction is still low, people should pay attention when outside,” Filip Pajtondziev, manager of environmental health and infectious diseases said in a media release. “We recommend staying away from any animal you don’t know. If you see an animal showing rabies symptoms, keep away from it and phone Brant County SPCA as soon as possible to report the animal.”

Symptoms of rabies in animals include:

Excited or very lethargic behavior.

Attacking objects or other animals.

Frothing at the mouth.

Biting.

BCHU investigates all animal bites or scratches on humans reported by the public. If you or a family member is bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal: