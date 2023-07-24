Pay firefighters more to battle wildfires, NDP tells province

Most wildfires in the northeast are now either out or under control, although many in the northwest continue to rage.

But New Democrats and union leaders said this week fire crews could have put them out more quickly and effectively, if they were better funded.

However officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said despite some staffing shortages, crews have been managing well.

“Well, at the start of the season, we did have some pretty challenging fires,” said the MNRF’s Amy Peltonen.

“And we were able to get some support, where we have crews from Mexico that are currently in the northwest region, offering support on those active fires.”

With one of the worst fire seasons on record, public sector union officials said crews wouldn’t need foreign help, if they were better paid.

OPSEU said firefighters are underpaid for the dangerous work they do, so there’s a revolving door of under-experienced workers.

“We’re no longer capable of timely fire response and can no longer claim to be leaders in boreal suppression,” said Mark Belanger of OPSEU Local 713.

“This is a life and death situation and it’s getting worse.”

A 30-year fire suppression veteran, Belanger said the province is short more than a hundred workers, making up about 50 fire crews.

The province points to a competitive labour market, but New Democrat MPPs don’t buy that.

“Because the wages aren’t enough, because they’re paying rent in more than one place, they’re paying their own travel expenses,” said Lise Vaugois, MPP Thunder Bay-Superior North (NDP).

“Often they’re not even making money, when they’re here and it’s extremely dangerous.”

“It’s like they’re working a job from hell because there’s so much fire around them and the way they’re treated is so unfair,” said Sol Mamakwa, Kiiwetinoong MPP (NDP).

Officials said out-of-province firefighters don’t have enough experience with northern Ontario’s conditions.

They said higher wages would encourage local workers to stick around.

“We would have a very robust program to assist with the suppression of fires and keep the people of Ontario safe,” Belanger said.

The MNRF said it’s been increasing wildfire management funding and that wages will have to be negotiated when contracts are up late next year.