Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits

TD Bank says it's experiencing an issue with direct deposits.

In a Friday evening update, the bank said the ongoing technical issue is primarily affecting customers in Western Canada.

"We're aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments to some customers," TD Bank tweeted earlier in the day. "As we work to resolve the issue, we'd like to assure our customers that any fees incurred due to missing direct deposits will be refunded once the issue is resolved."

Mick Ramos, corporate and public affairs manager at TD Canada, told CTVNews.ca in an email the company is “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

He did not provide further information about what’s causing the direct deposit delays or when the problem might be fixed.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” wrote Ramos.

Many frustrated customers turned towards Twitter to message the company upon realizing payments were not coming into their accounts on Friday.

“It’s hard to believe that a multibillion dollar banking corporation can't figure out the issue when it comes to payroll direct deposits," one user wrote.

Others asked why they hadn’t received an official statement through email or the TD mobile app announcing the issue.

“An email would have been nice,” read one of the tweets.

