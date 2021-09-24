Paying at the pumps: Gas is down, but diesel is up across the Maritimes

Drivers across the Maritimes will be paying less for gas heading into the weekend, but more for diesel.

In Nova Scotia, regular self-serve is down 3.4 cents, meaning the minimum price in the Halifax area is $1.337.

Meantime, diesel is up 2.7 cents for a minimum of $1.289

On Prince Edward Island, regular self-serve has dropped 4.1 cents a litre to a $1.359.

Diesel is up 2.3 cents for a minimum price of $1.403.

On Thursday, New Brunswick dropped self serve by 1.8 cents a litre making the minimum price $1.41. Diesel is up 2.5 cents for a minimum price of $1.43.