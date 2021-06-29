Paying it forward: Cape Breton Food Bank hit by vandalism gives back

A food bank in Cape Breton that was recently the victim of vandalism and theft has bounced back by giving back to its community.

There was a steady stream of visitors to the Glace Bay Food Bank on Tuesday where green thumbs were united in the spirit of giving.

"We've given away almost five thousand plants", says Kimberly McPherson, garden coordinator at the food bank.

This is the seventh year for an annual program at the food bank that sees the not-for-profit give away vegetable and flower transplants to promote gardening and healthy eating in the community.

Kelcie MacNeil was among those who dropped by to take advantage of what's being offered.

"I work at Black Diamond Pharmacy and we mainly service low income individuals, and people with mental health and addiction. So I'm planning on growing these on my deck and bringing them in for customers”, MacNeil told CTV Atlantic.

This year's giveaway comes at an opportune time for the food bank. Just over a month ago, its garden and greenhouse were victims of a brazen vandalism and theft that was caught on camera. Cape Breton Regional Police eventually laid charges in the case.

"The community has come forth”, says McPherson. “We've had a lot of donations from people of memorial flowers, for volunteers who have passed on. We've been able to bounce back."

An example of that community support, McPherson says, was a $1,500 donation from nearby Elworthy’s Greenhouse to get this year’s program off the ground. She says they also had a surplus of vegetables they had grown in case of spring frost.

It all added up to being able to give to several other community organizations, along with individuals dropping by the food bank.

"It's been great being able to provide. We just had the Whitney Pier Boys and Girls Club here, and they were just ecstatic about the amount of plants that we've given”, McPherson says.

She adds that 'planting the seed' of gardening in community members, comes with other benefits.

"We have a lot of clients now who have their own garden”, McPherson notes. "They grow so much, they donate back to the food bank and they don't rely on the food bank as much in the summer."

This year’s giveaway wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon.