Paying it forward with Good Food Boxes

The Barrie Good Food Box is one way to get fresh fruit and vegetables at a lower price.

Participants can sign up with the community buying club to receive a monthly box of fresh produce at wholesale prices.

The box comes on the second Wednesday of every month filled with $30 worth of fruits and vegetables from Ontario and other seasonal or imported produce, but participants only pay $17.

The program also has Pay It Forward boxes that can be pre-purchased for the group to donate to someone in need.

Find out more about the Good Food Box or the Pay It Forward initiative here.