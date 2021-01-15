Many Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island jumped by more than four cents overnight Thursday.

Regular self-serve gas increased by 4.6 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.105 per litre.

Overall, gas prices in Nova Scotia have gone up by more than nine cents per litre in the past two weeks combined.

Diesel is up 3.7 cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.06 in the Halifax area.

Prices also increased in P.E.I., with regular self-serve up four cents per litre, to a minimum price of $1.114 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. increased five cents per litre to a minimum price of $1.164.