Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes

Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.

Nova Scotia drivers face higher prices at the pump on Friday after the province's energy regulator approved a price increase to make up for a drop in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Halifax area, regular self-serve gas increased by 2.8 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.284 per litre.

Diesel is up 2.7 cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.184 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also increased in P.E.I., up 2.3 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.304 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. went up 3.4 cents per litre, bringing the new minimum price to $1.296.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices increased by 2.1 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a maximum price of 1.303.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also inceased 1.8 cents per litre to a minimum price of 1.328.