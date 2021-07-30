Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes

Gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.

In Nova Scotia, regular self-serve gas increased by 3.2 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.372 per litre.

Diesel is up three cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.251 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also increased in P.E.I., up 2.3 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.389 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. also went up 2.3 cents per litre, bringing the new minimum price to $1.360.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices increased by 1.1 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a maximum price of 1.405.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick increased 1.5 cents per litre to a minimum price of 1.388.