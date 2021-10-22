Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes

There is a big jump at the pumps in the Maritimes heading into the weekend.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia's Halifax region for regular self-serve is up 3.1 cents a litre for a minimum price of $1.47.

Diesel in Zone 1 is up 1.9 cents to a minimum price of $1.444.

But the highest price for gas is in Cape Breton's Zone 6 at $1.49.

On Prince Edward Island, regular self-serve is up 2.9 cents. The minimum price is now $1.486 Diesel is up 2.3 cents for a minimum of $1.569

Drivers will also be paying at the pumps in New Brunswick.

On Thursday, regular self-serve increased 3.5 cents to a maximum price of $1.512.

Diesel is up 2.1 cents. The maximum price is now $1.571.

Some people filling up their cars on Friday say they simply don't have a choice but to pay the price at the pump.

"We're trying to get back to Cape Breton so, we need to gas up so, you need to do what you need to do," said Lorne Baldin, who is travelling to Cape Breton.

"It's not good. Is there enough gas in the world to keep everything going," asked consumer Gordon Roach.

Energy pricing analyst Dan McTeague says the increase was bound to happen as a result of the lack of global investment in fossil fuels and pushback against exploration and development.

He says this all leads to decreased production.

"World demand has now picked up and what it has exposed is a short supply," said McTeague. "More than pent-up demand. This is about a supply short. It's a deliberate supply short."

The cost, he says, of a global shift to what he calls "the green agenda."

"If you're with that, that's great," said McTeague. "But you're going to have to pay for it."

Jean Marc Picard with the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association says goods that rely on transport trucks to reach store shelves could also rise due to the increase at the pumps.

"If diesel goes up four cents today, well, the fuel surcharge won't go up for another week so, that four cents you've got to absorb it for a week," said Picard.

Some say the rising price of fuel is a sign that Canada's transition to renewable energy needs to happen sooner rather than later.

"When it comes to efficiency, for example, families are saving money on that," said Kelsey Lane, EAC Climate policy coordinator. "When it comes to electric vehicles, we know the maintenance and gas prices, $1,800 a year, there's lots of savings that are inherent in the transition."