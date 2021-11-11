Paying tribute to Windsor-Essex veterans

CTV Windsor is paying tribute to local veterans with submissions from viewers:

Orley Samuel Patrick - Private WWII army (Courtesy Tatiana Foldesi)

Frederick Bennett - Private WWI -139th Battalion Infantry C.E.F (Courtesy Tatiana Foldesi)

Gordon Arthur Bennett - Private WWII army (Courtesy Tatiana Foldesi)

George D. Brown - Lance Corporal. Brown was with the Essex Scottish regiment from 1939-1945. He was on red beach at Dieppe, D-Day and Northern Europe. He passed 30 years ago on Remembrance Day, 1991. (Courtesy Shelley Brown)

James Charles Moore - served in the Highland Light Infantry in WW2 (Courtesy Barbara Moore-Farough)

Alexander MacKenzie - Lost his life at the age of 24 in WWII in 1944 when his destroyer, the HMCS Athabaskan was torpedoed by a German U boat off of the coast of France. (Courtesy Donna Williams)

Sergeant Gordon Matheson. (Courtesy Ken N Becky Leslie)