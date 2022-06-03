PC candidate Romano wins again in the Sault

Progressive Conservative candidate Ross Romano will once again represent the riding of Sault Ste. Marie in the legislature.

According to Elections Ontario, Romano defeated his closest rival, NDP candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy, by more than 2,500 votes.

Romano secured nearly 47 per cent of total votes, with a voter turnout of just over 44 per cent.

Romano celebrated his election night victory with his family and a small group of supporters at a local hotel.

"It feels like the people of Sault Ste. Marie are very happy with the work that has been done over the last four years," said Romano. "It’s humbling to be able to represent your community in this capacity."

A proposed mental health and addictions research and training institute in Sault Ste. Marie is one project Romano said he'd like to see become a reality during this upcoming term.

Supporter Sonny Spina, who ran in the last federal election under the Conservative banner, was on hand for Romano's victory speech.

"I’m happy to see that a Conservative government was formed in Ontario and I’m happy that Sault Ste. Marie has a seat at the table with Ross Romano to be representing our city," said Spina.