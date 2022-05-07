PC leader makes campaign stop in Sault Ste. Marie

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is promising to work with Indigenous communities while also pledging to build an all-season road - at a cost of $1 billion - to the Ring of Fire. Ford made the announcement during a campaign stop at Rector Machine Works in Sault Ste. Marie.

The PC’s are looking to establish what it calls a “Corridor of Prosperity” to improve access to goods and services, as well as health care to remote, northern communities. The Ring of Fire is a region of Northern Ontario said to be rich in critical minerals. The Province has long made promises to develop and mine the area.

Following the announcement, Ford, along with Sault PC candidate Ross Romano, also visited Sault College where he toured their robotics lab.