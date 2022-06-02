PC's gain in Essex as Anthony Leardi elected

PC candidate Anthony Leardi has been elected in the Essex riding in the provincial election.

Here are the latest results.

Essex was dubbed a riding to watch this election as incumbent Taras Natyshak deciding not to run this term and instead stepped away from politics. Natyshak took the riding from the Liberals in 2011 and held the seat for three terms.

“It’s very gratifying. I'm glad that we've been able to carry off this historic win,” Leardi said following his victory. “It's been six decades since a Progressive Conservative candidate won the riding of Essex, so tonight is very historic.”

Voters in Essex decided to turn the riding blue after 11 years of NDP.

Since the riding was recreated as Essex in 1999, it has been held by the Liberals or NDP provincially.

Leardi said his first job Friday morning is to report to Doug Ford after thanking the voters across the community.

“To the voters of this county, all I can say is thank you,” he said. “Thank you very much for choosing me to be your representative at Queen's Park. Thank you.”

Leardi said it was a hard campaign but that he is pleased with the process.

“I indicated to the voters of this riding that I would be their voice that I had been representing my clients as a courtroom litigator for 24 years and that I would now represent them and their interests, the taxpayers of this county as their representative at Queen's Park,” he said.

Issues candidates addressed while on the campaign trail included the healthcare system, seniors and affordability.

Leardi ran against NDP Ron LeClair, Liberal Manpreet Brar, Frank Causarano of the Ontario party, None of the Above party’s Kevin Linfield and Danielle Sylvester for New Blue.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell