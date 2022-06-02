PC Will Bouma re-elected in Brantford-Brant

The Progressive Conservatives have held onto the Brantford-Brant riding and incumbent MPP Will Bouma will be heading back to Queen’s Park for a second term.

CTV News’ Decision Desk declared Bouma has won the riding.

Bouma had 44.5 per cent of the vote at 10:12 p.m. with 54 out of 64 polls reporting, followed by NDP’s Harvey Bischof with 28 per cent of the vote.

He was first elected in 2018 after narrowly edging out NDP candidate Alex Felsky.

Previously, Liberal MPP Dave Levac held the seat from 1999 to 2018 after the riding was created from the City of Brantford and part of Brant-Haldimand. The riding was formerly known as Brant.