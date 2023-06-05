Peace officer's vehicle struck during Newell County, Alta., traffic stop

Officials say no one was injured, but an investigation is ongoing after a peace officer's vehicle was struck "at a high rate of speed" during a traffic stop on Friday.

Brooks RCMP say a Newell County peace officer had stopped a vehicle on Highway 872 and Township Road 200 on June 2.

While the peace officer was going about their duties, his vehicle was struck by a passing vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash, but RCMP say all drivers need to follow specific roles in these types of situations.

"When passing a tow truck or emergency vehicle with its lights flashing, Alberta law requires motorists to slow to 60 km/h or less," said Const. Michael Hagel of the Brooks RCMP in a statement.

"Please move over if there is room to give us space to work."

In late February, the provincial government was supposed to install new traffic rules meant to protect all emergency vehicles, including first responders, on area highways.

The amendment to Alberta's Traffic Safety Act would mean drivers would need to slow down to 60 km/h and move over for all vehicles that are permitted to have flashing lights and require to work on the side of the road.

These include police, firefighters, EMS, roadside maintenance workers and snowplow operators.

The amendment was supposed to come into effect on March 1, but the provincial government said more public information needed to be completed and pushed that date to Sept. 1.

The Calgary Police Service told CTV News earlier this year "this is a significant piece of legislation" that will help preserve the safety of their members and all emergency crews.

CTV News has reached out to the Alberta government for details on any upcoming public information sessions regarding the amendment.

The investigation into the Newell County crash is ongoing.