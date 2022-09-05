Peace Tower flag lowered in memory of Sask. stabbing victims

The flag on the Peace Tower in the heart of Ottawa is flying at half-mast in memory of the victims of a devastating series of attacks in Saskatchewan.

Ten people were killed and 18 were injured after numerous stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., which are about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the flag on the Peace Tower will be lowered Monday and Tuesday in memory of the victims and in solidarity with everyone affected.

“All Canadians are there for you,” he said.

Flags have also been lowered on federal buildings in Saskatchewan.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said he spoke with the leadership at James Smith Cree Nation and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to "highlight that the federal government will be there with the resources necessary right now in this time of crisis."

On Monday afternoon, RCMP confirmed one of the suspects, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead. The other suspect, Damien's brother Myles Sanderson, 30, is still at large and is wanted on an arrest warrant for charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.

