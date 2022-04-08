Peak of sixth wave to hit Windsor-Essex

Windsor Regional Hospital officials remain on high alert as a sixth wave of COVID-19 quickly approaches.

“We're not in crisis mode,” said David Musjy, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. “But it's not tracking in the right direction."

The hospital is currently operating with 50 additional beds between both sites.

“We have more patients waiting for a bed in the hospital than we have beds,” said Karen Riddell, chief nursing executive. “If cases go up then we're going to have to ramp down surgery and or other services.”

This next wave is predicted to hit Windsor-Essex in two-to-three weeks.

"The waste water and COVID levels is a good indicator of what to expect in the hospital moving forward,” added Musjy. “Unfortunately, it is tracking in the wrong direction.”

With most mandates dropped, experts say it is the responsibility of the public to do their own individual risk assessment.

“If you are elderly, if you have medical comorbidities, if you have more than one risk factor for severe COVID infection you should not be going out unmasked and interacting in a general population or enclosed spaces,” said WRH chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad.