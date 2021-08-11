Pebbles rocks: Tiny trailblazer may be the oldest and smallest pup to conquer every trail in N.B.'s Fundy Park

A seven-pound senior dog has become a tiny trailblazer after hiking every single trail in New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park with her owner.

The journey includes more than 30 trails in total that range in length and difficulty.

In June, Jarrod Yeo of Saint John and his 14-year-old jack-a-doodle named Pebbles embarked on the only trek they hadn’t yet finished – the Goose River Trail – which is described as a difficult 11.3-kilometre trek that can take up to three hours to complete.

"We spent the night in Goose River, came back the next day and went into the headquarters and mentioned it to them," says Yeo.

"They seemed quite impressed and they said they can’t say for sure, but they think she just might be the oldest and smallest dog to complete all the trails."

The two have been together since Yeo adopted Pebbles back in 2010, and since then they’ve covered a lot of ground – heading out on hiking adventures a few times a year to explore the wide world.

"She’s been pretty much all over New Brunswick, she’s been to the top of Mount Carleton, we’ve been to Cape Breton – she’s been to Gaspe, down in Maine – so she’s quite well travelled for a small dog."

Although she’s showing her age in some ways -the grey around her face and the loss of some hearing – Yeo says that she’s still an active and spry dog with a healthy heart and good joints.

Now that they’ve conquered Fundy Park Yeo says he’s setting his sights on other adventures with his four-legged canine companion.

“She’s just a little trooper. She means the world to me.”