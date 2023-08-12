iHeartRadio

Peche Island tours are now available


The lagoon at Peche Island, Ont., on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Discover Peche Island tours are on now until the end of September.

According to the city, the voyage will stop at the island, allowing visitors to explore the wilderness during a leisurely two-kilometre stroll along the island’s trail.

The tour also includes a knowledgeable tour boat captain and interpretive guide.

Those who book a tour are reminded to bring photo I.D. along with protection against bugs and the sun.

Reusable water bottles are also recommended to stay hydrated as well as a compact personal bag, such as a purse or backpack.

Binoculars are encouraged to enhance your island exploration.

The tours start Aug.12 and will run every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 30,

Tickets are $30 per person and registration for the Discover Peche Island Tour is required and can be completed at www.ActiveWindsor.ca

