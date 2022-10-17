Pedestrian, 18, injured after being hit by vehicle on Ring Road: Regina police

An 18-year-old man was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Ring Road early on Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was dispatched to the area of Ring Road west of Winnipeg Street around 1:10 a.m. Police said the man was unresponsive after the collision.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following investigation, police determined the man came out of a ditch to cross an unlit area of Ring Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

RPS said the driver remained on scene and was not impaired. No charges were laid.