Pedestrian, 24, struck and killed in Barrhaven

A pedestrian who was critically injured when a driver struck him with a vehicle in Barrhaven Tuesday morning has died, Ottawa police say.

The crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. near Woodroffe Avenue and Longfields Drive. Paramedics said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said Tuesday afternoon the 24-year-old man died from his injuries.

Roads were closed in the surrounding area but have since reopened. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage to contact them.