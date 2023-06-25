iHeartRadio

Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth


A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Main Street and Hartlen Street around 11:20 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigating remains active and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5020.

