Pedestrian, 72, dies after being struck by vehicle in Moncton, N.B.

A 72-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle last week in Moncton, N.B., according to an RCMP news release.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the corner of Mountain Road and Winter Avenue around 6 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, wasn’t hurt.

The RCMP says the pedestrian, who was from Moncton, died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Thursday.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist, along with paramedics and firefighters, responded to the scene.

An autopsy is set to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

A New Brunswick Coroner’s Office member is helping with the ongoing investigation.