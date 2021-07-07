Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being hit by train in New Hamburg

A pedestrian was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening after being hit by a passenger train in New Hamburg on Tuesday night.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to the area of Waterloo Street and Steinman Street in New Hamburg around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an Ornge Air Ambulance spokesperson, the person had critical injuries.

Along with Waterloo regional police, emergency medical services, Wilmot Fire and CN police also responded to the incident.

Waterloo regional police are reminding pedestrians to "be vigilant and exercise caution when being around the area of railways and railway crossings."

VIA Rail's website showed a passenger train that was due to arrive in Stratford just before 8 p.m. was stopped and delayed for nearly three hours in New Hamburg.

VIA Rail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

