Pedestrian airlifted to hospital from Acheson crash, Highway 16 reopened

A crash west of Edmonton Monday morning involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, police say.

The crash happened sometime before 6:20 a.m. on Highway 16 west of Highway 60 in Acheson, according to RCMP.

The pedestrian was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital.

Traffic was re-routed from the scene for about three hours.

Update: EB Hwy16 approaching Hwy60, near Acheson - CLOSED due to MVC. (6:48am) #ABRoads #yegtraffic https://t.co/NKOCgmmbu1