Pedestrian airlifted to hospital from Acheson crash, Highway 16 reopened


Traffic passes a crash scene on Highway 16 near Highway 60 in Alberta on July 31, 2023.

A crash west of Edmonton Monday morning involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, police say.

The crash happened sometime before 6:20 a.m. on Highway 16 west of Highway 60 in Acheson, according to RCMP.

The pedestrian was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital. 

Traffic was re-routed from the scene for about three hours.

Update: EB Hwy16 approaching Hwy60, near Acheson - CLOSED due to MVC. (6:48am) #ABRoads #yegtraffic https://t.co/NKOCgmmbu1

— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) July 31, 2023
