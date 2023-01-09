Pedestrian allegedly assaulted by group of women in Chatham: police
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of women while walking on King Street West.
Police say the woman was walking on Sunday around 2 a.m. and 2:07 p.m. near Forsyth Street in Chatham when she was assaulted by the group.
She sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS.
Police say the group of women was last seen walking east on Kings Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jordan Tone at jordont@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
