Pedestrian allegedly hit with pellets from passing car

Guelph police say a man in his 70s was allegedly hit in the face with pellets while walking down Paisley Road near Elmira Road South.

Police said the man reported he was walking in the area just before 7:30 p.m. when a black Honda Civic passed him, and several pellets were fired at him from the passing car.

The vehicle was last seen speeding eastbound on Paisley Road towards the Hanlon Expressway. The occupants were described as two young, possibly Indian males, according to police.

Police said the man was not injured.

Guelph police are asking anyone with information to call Constable Christian Godin at 519-824-1212, ext. 7288, email him at cgodin@guelphpolice.ca.