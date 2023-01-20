Pedestrian charged after being struck by vehicle
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Injuries are considered minor and non-life threatening after a pedestrian was struck by a vechile in Tecumseh.
Around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, OPP and EMS responded to a crash on Manning Road and St. Gregory’s Road.
After investigating, police charged the pedestrian with Pedestrian Disobey “don’t walk” signal under the Highway Traffic Act.
