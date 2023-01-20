iHeartRadio

Pedestrian charged after being struck by vehicle


(Giorez/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Injuries are considered minor and non-life threatening after a pedestrian was struck by a vechile in Tecumseh.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, OPP and EMS responded to a crash on Manning Road and St. Gregory’s Road.

After investigating, police charged the pedestrian with Pedestrian Disobey “don’t walk” signal under the Highway Traffic Act.

