Pedestrian critically hurt after crash at Kitchener intersection

A pedestrian had to be airlifted with critical injuries following a crash at a major Kitchener intersection.

Emergency crews were called to Westmount Road and Victoria Street around 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Victoria Street when she was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Westmount.

A 30-year-old Kitchener woman was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

"I can't speculate who was involved in this circumstance, it would have been dark at the time," said Const. Andre Johnson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service. "We're just asking people, especially as we're getting later into the summer season, that when it gets dark, and at intersections, just to pay attention and make sure it's safe while you're operating on the roadways or walking as a pedestrian."

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.