Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by motorist in Etobicoke Tuesday night

A pedestrian is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a driver Tuesday night in Etobicoke.

The crash happened in the Rexdale area, on northbound Islington Avenue at Irwin Road, which is north of Elmhurst Drive and south of Albion Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 8:24 p.m. for a report of a personal injury motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

They said the driver of a red Hyundai was travelling northbound on Islington Avenue, near Irwin Road when they struck a pedestrian, who was crossing Islington eastbound, just north of Irwin.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a tweet posted early Wednesday morning, police said the pedestrian's injuries are now considered life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

Northbound Islington Avenue was closed for several hours at Irwin Road, but has since reopened.

Toronto police are asking local residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact them at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.