iHeartRadio

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle along Toronto waterfront

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle along the city’s waterfront on Friday night.

The collision happened at the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection is closed as police investigate the collision.

12