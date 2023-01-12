iHeartRadio

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

Toronto police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at around 6 p.m.

The pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.

12