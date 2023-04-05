Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
The collision happened near the Save-On-Foods underground parkade in the 8800 block of Macleod Trail S.W. shortly after 1:30 a.m.
The injured man was conscious and breathing but suffering from potentially fatal injuries, according to Calgary Police Service officials.
According to a release, police say a man in his 60s was exiting an underground parkade in his vehicle when he encountered a man in his 40s who was lying on the ground near the door.
"As the vehicle continued to exit, the pedestrian was struck and dragged for a short distance before the vehicle stopped and reversed away from the man," the statement read.
Police say the driver remained on scene following the collision.
An EMS spokesperson confirms a 49-year-old man was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre.
The parkade entrance reopened at around 8 a.m. The collision remains under investigation.
