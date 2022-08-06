iHeartRadio

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end Friday night.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area of Queen Street East and Orchard Park Boulevard.

The female pedestrian was located with life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police closed Queen Street East at Kingston Road for the investigation.

COLLISION:
Queen St E + Orchard Park Blvd
10:36pm
- Pedestrian struck
- Police are o/s
- Driver remained on scene@TorontoMedics transported woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries
ROAD CLOSURE: Queen St E at Kingston Rd @TTCnotices#GO1506529
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 6, 2022
