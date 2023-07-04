Pedestrian critically injured by allegedly impaired driver on private property in Kawartha Lakes

Police arrested an allegedly impaired driver after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

The OPP says officers were called to private property in Coboconk on Friday night for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian, whose identity wasn't provided, sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

Officers charged the driver, a 31-year-old Coboconk resident, with impaired-related offences.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.

Provincial police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, police remind motorists impaired driving is an offence anywhere in Canada, including on private property, roads and waterways.