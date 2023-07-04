Pedestrian critically injured by allegedly impaired driver on private property in Kawartha Lakes
Police arrested an allegedly impaired driver after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.
The OPP says officers were called to private property in Coboconk on Friday night for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Police say the pedestrian, whose identity wasn't provided, sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers charged the driver, a 31-year-old Coboconk resident, with impaired-related offences.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.
Provincial police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Meanwhile, police remind motorists impaired driving is an offence anywhere in Canada, including on private property, roads and waterways.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.