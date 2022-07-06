Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run in Toronto: police

A pedestrian has critical injuries following a hit-and-run in Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues at 4:36 a.m.

A man was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the victim hasn't been identified yet but is described as a Black male, between 40 and 50 years old, and he was wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts and brown sandals.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

"It's early in our investigation but it appears that perhaps it could be a fail-to-remain. We're canvassing for video along St. Clair here and Lansdowne and we're appealing for anyone who may have been driving nearby, who has dashcam around that time, or for residences or businesses along this area to please reach out to us or Traffic Services," Krawczyk said at the scene.

No suspect description has been released.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

