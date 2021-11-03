Pedestrian critically injured in Sarnia
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Justin Zadorsky
A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Sarnia, Ont.
According to police, first responders were dispatched to the area of Rosedale Avenue and Kenwood Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck around 7:30 p.m.
The man was located and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He remains in hospital in critical condition.
The area was closed for seven hours while police investigated.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Sarnia police.
-
Two people charged in homicide of Manitoba taxi driver found dead in 2019Officers with Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged two people in the homicide of taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, who was found dead in 2019.
-
Heritage Awards handed out at Government HouseIt was a night of many congratulations at Government House on Tuesday evening with the annual Heritage Awards handed out, honouring a number of preservation project projects.
-
Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.
-
New pet relief area opens at Toronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson International Airport wants to make things easier for those travelling with their pets.
-
Renfrew County expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster FridayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will expand its COVID-19 immunization program to include third dose boosters for eligible residents as of this Friday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week updateB.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta NDP requests performance audit of UCP government leaders during 4th waveAlberta’s NDP says it is requesting a performance audit of the government of Alberta’s pandemic response to the fourth wave in August.
-
Island's first eagle preserve fundraiser receives $28K donationA fundraiser to turn a piece of land along the French Creek Estuary in Oceanside, B.C. into Vancouver Island’s first eagle preserve just received a significant donation.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind postponed until 2022A coroner's inquest into the death of a teenager at an Ontario school for the blind has been postponed until the following year.