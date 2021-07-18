Pedestrian crossing 109 Street downtown killed Sunday morning
A 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Edmonton.
Police say a white Subaru Impreza was northbound on 109 Street around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when it struck the man who was attempting to cross the road from the west to the east side of 109 Street near Jasper Avenue.
According to police, the 25-year-old pedestrian was not within a marked crosswalk.
EMS transported the injured pedestrian to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The 23-year-old man of the Subaru did not report any injuries to police and remained at the scene.
EPS major collisions say alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors.
Northbound and southbound lanes of 109 Street from Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue were closed for several hours Sunday morning as police investigated the incident.
