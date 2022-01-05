Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Halton

Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Burlington, Ont.

Officers were called to Lakeshore Road near Goodram Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken control of the case.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

(The Canadian Press)