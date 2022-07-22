Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Vanier.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a truck at the intersection of Marier Avenue and Deschamps Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV Morning Live the driver of a vehicle struck a woman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

"Saddened to hear that someone has lost their life this morning. One death on our roads is too many, my sincere condolences to her loved ones," Coun. Mathieu Fleury said on Twitter.

"Many of the details are still unknown to us but I will be listening closely to findings and recommendations from the investigation."

Area residents expressed concern about safety on the roads in the neighbourhood.

"It was pretty awful. We just moved into the area and we always walk by this road," Catrine Demers said. "So me and my partner were discussing how it could've been us. It could've been. We feel we need to be even more careful."

Laura Johnston says speeding and area construction are concerns for residents.

"People speed around this corner all the time," Johnston said.

"It’s a little bit worse with the construction on Montreal Road because the buses rerouted up our street and I think people get frustrated."

While police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, Johnston hopes the city can take steps to slow down vehicles on the street.

"I hope they put up some speed bumps or a stop sign. I wrote the city last year and they said they would look into it but here we are," Johnston said.

"Any traffic measures… like these posts or speed bumps or something."

Marier Avenue was closed between Montreal Road and Carillion Street for several hours, but reopened on Friday afternoon.

Due to a collision investigation, Marier Ave. is closed between Montreal Rd. and Carillion St. Access to Deschamps Ave. is closed at Olmstead St. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic #ottnews