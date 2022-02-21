Pedestrian dead after being struck more than once, Mounties in Chilliwack confirm
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Alyse Kotyk
A pedestrian who was struck by more than one vehicle in Chilliwack Sunday died at the scene, Mounties confirmed.
Police told CTV News the incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Lickman Road.
The victim, an unidentified man, was hit by more than one vehicle, police said. The drivers involved remained at the scene and are co-operating with police.
Highway 1 was closed westbound for several hours for investigators, but reopened shortly after 1 a.m.
Not long after the pedestrian was hit, a parked police car was hit by a driver in the westbound lanes of Highway 1. Nobody was in the police car at the time and the people in the other vehicle weren't seriously injured.
