Pedestrian dead after crash south of Edmonton

A pedestrian is dead after a crash in the Leduc, Alta., area on Friday morning, RCMP said.

Mounties responded to the collision on Highway 2, south of the Highway 2A exit ramp, at approximately 6:45 a.m.

A truck was headed north on Highway 2 when it hit a woman in the driving lane, RCMP said.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Edmonton, died on scene, police said. The 50-year-old male driver of the truck and the 28-year-old male passenger were not injured.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours.

The crash is under investigation.