Pedestrian dead after weekend collision in Richmond, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say a woman is dead after a collision that happened on Granville Avenue early Saturday morning.
At the time, Richmond RCMP issued a brief statement saying the road would be closed between Gilbert and Moffatt roads while police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian.
In an update Tuesday, the detachment confirmed that the pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries after being taken to a local hospital.
The driver who struck her remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police said, adding that impairment is not considered a factor.
A bouquet of flowers could be seen marking the site of the crash Tuesday.
The Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation. It's asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of it to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-32555.
