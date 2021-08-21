Pedestrian dead following collision in Sarnia Ont: Police
Friday night, Sarnia Ont., emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead on Tashmoo Avenue, South of Churchill road.
Constable Dave Schoch with Sarnia police says the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m.
As a result of the collision, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Schoch says in a release.
Members of the Sarnia Police Service Community Patrol, Traffic, Forensic Identification and Criminal Investigations Branches responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Police say the preliminary findings indicate that a motor vehicle being driven southbound struck the pedestrian as he lay in the roadway. The investigation is still ongoing into the totality of the circumstances, but as of yet, no charges have been laid.
