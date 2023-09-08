Pedestrian dead following collision with 'large truck,' Regina police say

A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a vehicle in east Regina Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the scene on the 1500 block of 7th Avenue East shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

When police arrived on scene they found a male victim who appeared to have been struck by a large truck laying on the roadway before EMS confirmed he was dead, the release said.

As of 2:30 Friday afternoon, emergency crews remained on the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said in a social media post Friday afternoon that residents should expect traffic blockages for several hours.

RPS did not release the victim's name or age.